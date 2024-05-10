News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images A Second Intruder Attempts To Break Into Drake's Toronto Mansion / 05.10.2024

Drake may need to buff up his security. A trespassing incident at the “Nice For What” artist’s Toronto mansion Thursday (May 9) afternoon led to police involvement and a hospitalization. It marked the third disturbance this week.

Toronto police spokesperson Shannon Eames confirmed to USA TODAY that officers responded to a call about an intruder at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. The trespasser had an altercation with security before being taken to the hospital. The occurrence followed closely behind Tuesday’s (May 7) early morning shooting and an attempted break-in on Wednesday (May 8).

Eames noted that unlike Wednesday’s event, in which the individual was detained under the Ontario Mental Health Act, yesterday’s trespasser was not handled as a mental health case.

SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

– occurred at a a residence on Park Lane Circle

– the man shot was a security guard who was standing outside the gates, o/f of the home

– the man remains in hospital

– a vehicle fled the scene

– anyone with info 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

The three incidents occurred amid a heated exchange of diss tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with allegations flying from both camps. The pgLang founder’s “certified pedophile” accusations and various other personal attacks brought the Canadian musician’s residence into the public eye.

In “meet the grahams,” Lamar spat, “The Embassy ’bout to get raided too, it’s only a matter of time/ Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away; hey, Curry, keep the family away/ To anybody that embody the love for their kids, keep the family away.”

The mansion itself later appeared on the cover of Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which further inflamed their rivalry. “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him,” the 17-time Grammy winner rapped on the DJ Mustard-produced cut.

On the other hand, Drake alleged that Lamar domestically abused his longtime partner, Whitney Alford, via songs like “Family Matters” and “THE HEART PART 6.”