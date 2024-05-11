Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images

TDE's CEO Says Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Battle Is Over

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.11.2024

Friday (May 10) night, TDE’s Top Dawg made a bold proclamation regarding Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s battle.

In a tweet, the highly respected label owner stated, “This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else. We proved them wrong. That’s a victory within itself. On another note, it’s time to wrap up this TDE 20th anniversary compilation.”

One fan wrote, “Kendrick not responding will only further confirm a Drake W. Tuff.” Another user stated, “D**n… So, Drake won [’cause] a n**ga boss came out and just abruptly ended the battle with a tweet.” Someone else claimed, “The battle can’t be over. We need a video, and they are up here asking hypoghettotical dating questions again. TOP, PLEASE.”

Many fans think Drake was waiving the white flag with his latest diss track against Kendrick Lamar. In “THE HEART PART 6,” he says, “I’m not going to lie, this s**t was some, some good exercise, like/ It’s good to get out, get the pen workin’/ You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator/ And you weren’t f**kin’ lying to every blogger and editor, but it is what it is.”

In his spoken outro, the famed Canadian star explained, “You know, at least your fans are gettin’ some raps out of you/ I’m happy I could motivate you/ Bring you back to the game, like, you know, but/ Just let me know when we’re gettin’ to the facts/ Everything in my s**t is facts/ I’m waitin’ on you to return the favor, like.”

Press play on the Boi-1da-produced diss track below.

News
TDE

TRENDING
News

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Bond Set At $100,000 In Prescription Drug Fraud Case

Facing 63 counts, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s charges include identity fraud and attempts to illegally ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

Rubi Rose Appears To Confirm Relationship Druski With "Two-Week Anniversary" Post

Rumors of Druski and Rubi Rose being in a relationship began surfacing online in April.
By Malcolm Trapp
05.02.2024
News

Ty Dolla Sign Confirms 'VULTURES 2' Will Drop On An App

Ye and Ty Dolla Sign appear to be taking a direct-to-consumer approach with their forthcoming ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.06.2024
News

Cardi B Defends Teacher Allowing Students To Unbraid His Hair In Viral Video

Cardi B opposed calls for the middle school teacher to be fired: “He probably has ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories