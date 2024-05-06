New Music Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Rebuts Kendrick Lamar's Allegations On "THE HEART PART 6" / 05.06.2024

Drake released “THE HEART PART 6” on Sunday (May 5) evening in response to Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss track, “Not Like Us.”

Lamar’s song, which dropped the previous day (May 4), levied serious accusations against the Toronto rapper, including claims of him messing with underage women and collaborating with Atlanta artists for relevancy.

In “THE HEART PART 6,” Draker refuted Lamar’s remarks and suggested the Compton emcee was baited with false information. “The ones you’re getting your stories from, they all clowns/ I am a war general, seasoned in preparation,” the five-time Grammy winner rapped. “You waited for this moment, overcome with the desperation/ We plotted for a week and then fed you the information/ A daughter that’s 11 years old, I bet he takes it.”

Drake further questioned why Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, hasn’t spoken out about the rumors of Dave Free possibly being one of her children’s father — a callback to allegations the “God’s Plan” artist made on last week’s “Family Matters.” “You haven’t seen the kids in six months, the distance is wild/ Dave leaving heart emojis underneath pics of the child,” he spat on the latest diss.

Notably, the cover for “THE HEART PART 6” contained Free’s Instagram comment, which Drake alluded to in the above lyrics. Meanwhile, the song title served as a direct nod to Lamar’s “The Heart” series.

Addressing the more severe accusations of misconduct, Drake made a reference to Lamar’s past traumas shared in “Mother I Sober,” where the 36-year-old discussed his mother’s fear of him being sexually abused as a child.

“Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested/ Aw, I just made the whole connection/ This about to get so depressin’/ This is trauma from your own confessions,” Drake rapped. “This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected/ That’s why these pedophile raps is s**t you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.”

He further rebutted Lamar’s pedophilia jabs with lines like, “Only f**kin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I’d never look twice at no teenager” and “Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list, ‘Eazy-Duz-It’/ You mentionin’ A minor, but n**gas gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’”