21 Savage Responds To Soulja Boy Threatening Metro Boomin / 05.12.2024

Early Sunday (May 12) morning, 21 Savage responded, “Or what?” to Soulja Boy’s video responding to an old tweet by Metro Boomin.

In the clip, Soulja Boy said, “I had a number one in 2007, and you were lit about going to the studio with Young Jeezy? F**k is you talking about Metro Groomin. I had a hit when I was 17, you was still in elementary school, b**ch a** boy.”

He continued, “F**k is you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for, Metro Groomin.” Later in the Instagram Live, the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” recording artist claimed, “You know, I’m about to get on your a**. You got me f**ked up, b**ch a** n**ga, go delete that tweet.”

Metro Boomin’s 2012 post read, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.” One fan commented on the repost of Soulja Boy’s video, “Soulja, you came too late, bro. Everyone left already. Only person here is the janitor.”

Another fan stated, “Came to collect his monthly clout allowance,” while another user asserted, “These Drake and K. Dot beef side missions are crazy.” Soulja Boy is known for his antics on social media. In December 2023, he and Blueface traded some intense jabs over the internet before deciding to meet up in person for a fade.

This his Bm right here….shouldn’t have brought up Jaidyn fuck nigga….play this at the versus an it’s over pic.twitter.com/NirAAAJ8fD — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 17, 2023

On the app formerly known as Twitter, Blueface shifted the conversation, “Soulja, meet me tomorrow at 5 p.m. at Glendale Park, bro. Neutral area, nobody hood, or none. Bring whoever you want bro, please show up and run my fade on sY.”

The exchange took an abrupt shift after Blueface tweeted, “This [is] his [baby mama] right here… shouldn’t have brought up Jaidyn f**k n**ga… play this at the Verzuz and it’s over.” The post was paired with a video of the mother of Soulja Boy’s child dancing on Blueface in a jewelry store.