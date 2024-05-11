News Burak Cingi / Stringer via Getty Images 21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet / 05.11.2024

21 Savage recently started his “The American Dream Tour,” visiting 30 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Chicago and Charlotte. It’s expected to conclude on June 15 at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheater.

While he’s been on the road, it is clear that he has been unable to avoid the online chatter about Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s battle. In a new tweet, he claimed, “If you waiting for somebody else to go against me before you do, you’re a sucker.”

The talented Atlanta-raised emcee has been riding high following the release of his newest album, which features Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Durk and many more.

If you waiting for somebody else to go against me before you do you’re a sucker — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) May 11, 2024

In “Push Ups,” Drake said, “Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em 50/ Pipsqueak, pipe down/ You ain’t in no big three, SZA got you wiped down/ Travis got you wiped down/ Savage got you wiped down/ Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now.”

He also mentioned 21 Savage on “Family Matters,” rapping, “These n**gas had a plan, and they finally found a way to rope you into it/ Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n**ga, skim through it/ Me and Savage had the hoes drippin’ wet at shows, almost had to swim to it.”

Drake has made it clear that 21 Savage is his guy throughout the beef. The two emcees shared the stage during the “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” In January, Savage sat down with Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast to promote his third studio LP, american dream. During their conversation, the rapper was asked about his relationship with Drake.

The two notably released their chart-topping joint effort, Her Loss, in 2022, as well as other records like “Sneakin’” and “Mr. Right Now.”

When asked if his peers are envious of their synergy, Savage replied, “What [do] you feel like a man is if he’s jealous of how cool two other men are? What [do you] think?” Sharpe answered, “That’s some hating a** you know what.”