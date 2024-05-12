Soulja Boy, Metro Boomin + 21 Savage

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images

Soulja Boy Doubles Down On His Disrespect Toward 21 Savage And Metro Boomin

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.12.2024

Soulja Boy has all the smoke for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on social media.

After an old Metro Boomin tweet resurfaced, stating, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down,” Soulja sent direct shots at him on Instagram Live.

Not taking lightly to the bold claims by the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” recording artist, 21 Savage responded to the clip on DJ Akademiks page, asking, “Or what?” After catching wind of the response, Soulja Boy headed to Twitter to fire off some disrespectful posts at Metro Boomin.

In a series of posts, he said, “Or I’m slapping the s**t out of him and Metro.” In another tweet, he stated, “You was tryna send me beats too p**sy a** boy,” sharing screenshots of unread direct messages from 2012-2013. Many believe he went too far after wishing Metro Boomin a “Happy Mothers Day,” knowing that the famed producer’s mother passed away recently.

He continued to berate the St. Louis-raised producer, claiming, “I don’t give a f**k!!!! It’s always cool when a n**ga come at me, but when I defend myself it’s too much huh?! F**k that n**ga mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name, b**ch!”

After asking 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to sign a boxing agreement, he tweeted, “All the streams, sales, money and fame not gon’ bring your mom back, Metro Boomin, was it worth it? I can say f**k this money and fame s**t and still be a boss, can you?”

Moments later, he followed his Twitter tirade with a lengthy Instagram Live where he told 21 Savage that he would beat him up or “smoke” him depending on how he wanted to handle it. Soulja Boy said, “Go back to the UK, boy. We don’t want you. I never liked you, and I have never seen you in Atlanta. You are not in the streets; I really am.”

News
21 Savage
Metro Boomin

TRENDING
News

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Bond Set At $100,000 In Prescription Drug Fraud Case

Facing 63 counts, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s charges include identity fraud and attempts to illegally ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

21 Savage Makes His Stance Clear In New Tweet

21 Savage posted a bold tweet about his thoughts on people who switch sides during ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.11.2024
News

Cardi B Defends Teacher Allowing Students To Unbraid His Hair In Viral Video

Cardi B opposed calls for the middle school teacher to be fired: “He probably has ...
By Malcolm Trapp
05.09.2024
News

Rubi Rose Appears To Confirm Relationship Druski With "Two-Week Anniversary" Post

Rumors of Druski and Rubi Rose being in a relationship began surfacing online in April.
By Malcolm Trapp
05.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories