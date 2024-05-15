News Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Cardi B Possibly Scrapping Her Plans To Release An Album In 2024 / 05.15.2024

Cardi B appears to be pushing her highly anticipated sophomore LP back.

In a since-deleted post on Twitter, the rapper responded to a user’s comment about it being “time for her to pull back from social media platforms” due to “weirdo entitlement.” She wrote, “Exactly, and I tell myself this all the time… And I hate that I fall back, and start interacting again, and it bites me in the a**.”

Cardi added, “Anyway, NO album this year. I don’t care; I’m relaxing this year… [I’m] dropping these features I already committed to, traveling, and enjoying my summer.”

The news came as a letdown to fans, especially after the New York artist celebrated the sixth anniversary of Invasion of Privacy in April. “I love Cardi, but she is disappointing,” said one person. “It’s been [nearly] seven years… She should’ve had the album [out] as soon as ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ were released. She ain’t even wanna take the opportunity to tour with Megan [Thee Stallion] and [GloRilla]?”

On the contrary, another user argued, “The Cardi conversation is wild because she’s literally dropped more than an album’s worth of singles in the last however many years since her first album.” Considering the “I Like It” hitmaker removed the post, it’s possible that she could have a change of heart down the line. At the moment, though, it looks like Bardi Gang may have to wait until 2025.

I think it’s be okay if Cardi had one really amazing album and then just amazing singles and features for the rest of her career because that’s what I would do too lol — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) May 15, 2024

Cardi clearing checks is other industries and being a fashion girl. She don't care about that album 😂😂 — Thunder Cunt (@Yellie__) May 15, 2024

I love cardi, but she is disappointing. I am disappointed. It's been 7 years. 2 singles she put out recently were not it. She should've had the album as soon as WAP and UP were released. She ain't even wanna take the opportunity to tour with Megan and Glo? Like….. pic.twitter.com/Sx4U0B7fQg — B. Smilez (@MsBoop_) May 15, 2024

The Cardi conversation is wild because she's literally dropped more than an album's worth of singles in the last however many years since her first album. — sheriff markñique aka cowboy phyllis (@Marknique_) May 15, 2024

Nonetheless, Cardi has graced fans with lots of music since her debut studio project. In 2019, she dropped off singles like “Press” and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars. Meanwhile, in 2020, Cardi gifted listeners with the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” The pair later collaborated for “Bongos” in September 2023.

Cardi shared “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)” in March. She also contributed to Shakira’s “Puntería” and Flo Milli’s “Lose Me (Remix)” with SZA that same month.