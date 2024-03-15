News Screenshot of Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” video Cardi B Is "Standing On Business" In "Enough (Miami)" Single And Video / 03.15.2024

Today (March 15), Cardi B released her new single, “Enough (Miami).” Directed by Patience Harding, the accompanying visuals saw the New York rapper performing the track in a variety of stylish and revealing outfits.

“God gave it to me, so I gotta pop it/ I’m standing on business, I’m really about it/ B**ches be talkin’, mouth be bigger than they pockets/ Girl, tell me about it,” she spat on the 2 1/2-minute cut. “I’m litty, I’m pretty, I’m runnin’ the city/ I’m s**ttin’ on b**ches in every department/ This a** heavy and thick like peanut butter and b**ches jelly about it.” Elsewhere in the cut, Cardi likened herself to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

The artist previewed “Enough (Miami)” earlier this month with a minute-long snippet. She shared the cover, which was allegedly shadowbanned by Instagram due to nudity, on Monday (March 11).

Although Cardi hasn’t formally announced the title or release date for her sophomore LP, she hinted that it would arrive before 2024 ends. On her Instagram Story, she stated, “I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say [stop me]… I’ve got no choice because I’m dropping my album this year.”

“Enough (Miami)” marks the latest in a series of releases since her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, which won a Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year. Previous tracks include “Like What (Freestyle),” “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Hot S**t” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Amid her newest single and guest appearance on Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (Remix),” Cardi’s take on relationships went viral on Thursday (March 14). In a video with “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” host Wallo, she said, “If you gonna be the type of b**ch that you want a n**ga to take care of you and everything, you have to pick a balance. You cannot just be a b**ch that’s like, ‘Oh, my man take care of me,’ but what do you do? What are you contributing? You can’t be complaining like, ‘Oh, I cook, I clean every day.’ It’s like, ‘OK, but you don’t work. You don’t contribute to the house.’”