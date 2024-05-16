News Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Donna Summer's Estate Settles With Ye Over "I Feel Love" Sample / 05.16.2024

Donna Summer’s estate has settled with Ye and Ty Dolla Sign over the alleged unauthorized use of her “I Feel Love” on VULTURES 1. The lawsuit, filed in February by the late musician’s husband, Bruce Sudano, accused the artists of copyright infringement for allegedly using the 1977 disco hit without permission.

According to Rolling Stone, Ye initially requested to sample “I Feel Love” on the track “GOOD (DON’T DIE)” but was denied. The estate cited a desire to avoid association with the Chicago native’s controversial history — he made a slew of anti-Semitic remarks in 2022.

The estate also claimed that Ye and Ty “shamelessly” included re-recorded parts of “I Feel Love” on their album, making the song “instantly recognizable.” Notably, “GOOD (DON’T DIE)” was removed from streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music amid the pair’s distribution troubles.

Estate lawyer Stanton L. Stein noted, “Plaintiff anticipates that the final settlement agreement can be executed shortly, and soon thereafter, the parties will be in a position to file a stipulation for dismissal of the action in its entirety.”

The filing added, “In the unlikely event the parties are unable to conclude the settlement by June 14, 2024, [the] plaintiff intends to diligently prosecute the action against all defendants. As such, [the] plaintiff requests that dismissal not be entered at this time.”

Ye and Ty dealt with similar clearance issues when it came to Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” being used on “CARNIVAL.” In February, frontman Ozzy Osbourne called the Yeezy designer out: “[WE] REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTI-SEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

Nonetheless, “CARNIVAL” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following month. It marked Ye’s fifth single to top the chart.