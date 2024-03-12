News Arnold Jerocki / Contributor via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Says "F**k Drake," "F**k Adidas," And More After "CARNIVAL" Goes No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart / 03.12.2024

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 yesterday (March 11). The track, which featured Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid, marked the Chicago native’s fifth single to top the chart. Additionally, it made him the first rapper to have a No. 1 record in three different decades.

Ye celebrated the feat with a lengthy Instagram post calling out his perceived adversaries. The original caption read, “Rich, Ty, Carti, and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this No. 1 is for you. It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system. And f**k Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone [whose] parents work at Adidas, just know they tried to destroy me, and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world.”

He continued, “And f**ck everybody at the fashion houses that sided with [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and Hailey Bieber. F**k each and every single one of y’all. And f**k every so-called Christian, and so-called friend, or so-called family member that watched me have my kids taken out of my control.”

Karefa-Johnson notably criticized Ye for his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts, which appeared during the artist’s YZY SZN 9 runway show in 2022. Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, was among the celebrities who came to the fashion editor’s defense.

Elsewhere in Ye’s tirade, he wrote, “That’s how I feel. And it’s f**k Drake for taking [Lil] Durk right at the beginning of the [VULTURES rollout]. I’ll come back to y’all if I think of more f**k you’s.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Durk joined Drake and J. Cole’s “It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What?” in February. The Toronto native made the announcement on Feb. 5, just days before Ye debuted VULTURES 1 on Feb. 10. The “Heartless” hitmaker hosted several listening events around that time in promotion of the project.