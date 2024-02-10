New Music Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Release Long-Awaited LP, 'Vultures 1' / 02.10.2024

In the wee hours of Saturday (Feb. 10) morning, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign finally released their highly anticipated album, Vultures 1. The 16-track album boasts multiple A-list features from Playboi Carti, Quavo, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, YG, North West and more. The album also includes a Mike Tyson clip that praises West.

Vultures 1 was initially slated for the end of 2023 but dealt with a few different date changes before coming out on the 20th anniversary of West’s classic debut album, The College Dropout. As of late, the “Good Life” emcee has been seen wearing various masks. The cover of the new project shows Ye wearing a Jason Voorhees-esque face covering and standing beside his wife, Bianca Censori. This marks the first time West has been featured on an album cover since 2004.

Following two exciting “Vultures Listening Experiences” in Chicago and New York, Ty Dolla Sign posted the cover art with the caption, “Out now.” His post was met with massive support from his peers. Vic Mensa commented, “Let’s gooo,” while other Twitter fans expressed frustration with the album not being placed on Spotify.

One fan tweeted, “I guess I can take my Spotify account and go f**k myself, thanks Kanye,” and another mentioned it might be purposeful, stating, “Remember when Spotify threatened to remove Kanye’s music for ‘antisemitism’? Looks like Ye removed it for them, and now Spotify users are flocking to other streaming services to listen to his NEW album Vultures. Who gets the last laugh?”

i guess i can take my spotify account and go fuck myself, thanks kanye — brandon* (@brndxix) February 10, 2024

As of late, Ye has seemingly found ways to continue adding shock value to his music. In his new track “Carnival,” the rapper references controversial figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and more.

“This that ‘Game of Thrones,’ Yeezy, not the clones/ Elon, where my rocketship? It’s time to go home/ They served us the corn since the day we was born,” Kanye spat during his verse. “Anybody pissed off, gotta make ’em drink the urine/ Now, I’m Ye Kelly, b**ch/ Now I’m Bill Cosby, b**ch.” Notably, the song also sampled the Yeezy designer’s “Hell of a Life” and Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

Press play on the new album from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign below.