Last night (May 15), Angel Reese made her WNBA debut during Chicago Sky’s match against the Dallas Wings. Even though the former LSU star’s team lost 87-79, she still had some notable names show up to support her: Latto and Kim Kardashian.

During a courtside interview, Latto told the reporter she was attending the game for one main reason, “Angel Reese.” Speaking on the hype surrounding the current WNBA season, the Atlanta rapper added, “It’s the year of the woman. It’s the year of the female. It’s the year of the girl. I’m here for the girl power, period. Let’s go, Angel Reese!”

“I love Texas, but I did want to be at her first game. Everybody gon’ come later, but we did it first,” Latto responded when asked about what else brought her to the event. “Year of the female. Baby, you better tap in or tap out.”

Later that evening, Latto shared a clip of her boarding a private jet. In the video, she said, “I came [out here] for Angel Reese. I’m out!” The self-coined Bayou Barbie quote-tweeted the post: “Love you, Bookies! IN AND OUT, LITERALLY!”

love you bookiesss😭🩷 IN & OUT LITERALLY! https://t.co/GAZXLBBug2 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 16, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that Reese appeared in Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” video in June 2023. Cardi B, who was featured on the song, also made a reference to the basketball player’s alma mater in her verse: “I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU.”

In April of this year, Reese was drafted by Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” she told Vogue earlier that month. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”