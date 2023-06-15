News Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Flau’jae Johnson On Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” Video: “Why Wouldn’t You Put Me In It?” / 06.15.2023

In recent news, LSU star guard and rapper Flau’jae Johnson shared her disheartenment after missing out on a chance to feature in Latto’s latest music video. The ATL rapper’s fresh remix for “Put It on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B has been creating waves across TikTok and other social media platforms. Despite the excitement around it, the basketball player’s absence from the cameo list slightly shaded the otherwise successful launch.

Speaking candidly with Ferrari Simmons, Su Solo, and You Know BT on “The Baller Alert Show,” Johnson revealed that she was in Los Angeles when Latto initially approached her for a possible walk-on in the upcoming video. As the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, Johnson’s presence would’ve added further star power to the video. She anticipated the collaboration, but ultimately, it didn’t materialize.

Unexpectedly, the video for “Put It on Da Floor Again” boasted appearances from Offset and Johnson’s own teammate, Angel Reese. She noted, “[Latto’s] people never hit my people or whatever,” expressing surprise, especially since she had previously extended an invitation to both her and Reese.

While the snub failed to upset her — primarily due to Reese’s participation, which she hailed as a “big moment for women’s basketball” — the puzzling question lingered in the player’s mind: “Why wouldn’t you put me in it? Like it just makes sense.”

Notably, the pair’s remix collaboration debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 13, marking Latto’s highest-charting single since her 2021 hit “Big Energy.” The video’s LSU references, particularly with Cardi’s name-check and Reese’s cameo, fostered a stronger connection to the university and resulted in an invitation to visit the campus.

Nonetheless, Johnson’s exclusion from the video hasn’t dampened her rising career. She recently caught the attention of rap icon Lil Wayne and starred alongside Reese in NLE Choppa’s “Champions” video in May. Though she missed out on “Put It on Da Floor Again,” Flau’jae Johnson remains a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court and Hip Hop.