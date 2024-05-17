News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Responds To Rod Wave's "Future Type" Beats Request / 05.17.2024

Rod Wave made a name for himself with heartbreak and pain anthems like “Dark Clouds,” “Poison,” and “F**k the World.” However, it appears the Florida rapper is looking to go in a different direction musically.

Last night (May 16), Wave tweeted, “Stop sending me [them] sad a** beats. [That] s**t [is over]; I need some Future type s**t.” He subsequently got a response from the “Mask Off” artist’s main producer, Metro Boomin, who wrote, “Let’s go!”

While it’s uncertain if the two will get a chance to collaborate, fans are already excited about what they could possibly cook up. “That next album [is] about to break the internet,” said one Twitter user.

That next album about to break the internet pic.twitter.com/H5VdteJbPl — 🙈 NO EVIL 🙉 NO EVIL 🙊 NO EVIL (@sir_obafoluke) May 17, 2024

Wave hasn’t put out an album since 2023’s Nostalgia. It was his third consecutive release to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. At that time, the artist became the second person to top the chart three years in a row. Before him, only Taylor Swift had done so since 2021.

“Being compared to Taylor Swift, you can’t even wrap your head around that kind of s**t,” Wave told Billboard. “I remember ninth grade, being on my school bus listening to ‘Blank Space.’ Being in these conversations, it don’t really hit you. I was just on the sidelines. Now I’m really in the game. I went from the nosebleeds to the franchise player of the team with three rings.”

On the other hand, Metro graced listeners with tons of new music over the past few months. He and Future debuted WE DON’T TRUST YOU in March. It contained features from Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Rick Ross, among others.

The rapper-producer pair dropped WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU that following month. It totaled 25 songs with guest appearances from ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby, J. Cole, Ty Dolla Sign, and more.