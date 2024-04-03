News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon / 04.03.2024

Today (April 3), Rod Wave was taken into custody in Florida for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Per the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was apprehended in Pinellas County after allegedly fleeing police. While not much is currently known about Wave’s arrest, his bond was set to $0.

“As much as he prays in his songs, he’ll be aight,” stated one user underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post. Another comment, which amassed over 1,000 likes, read, “He gon’ be crying for an entire album ’bout this s**t.” Others called for the musician’s freedom.

Check out more reactions below.

Not Rod Wave man 💔💔💔💔 free Rod — ⁶𓅓 (@ovoaaron23) April 3, 2024

Damn free rod wave fuck he did — taurusGirl ♉️🤍 (@_thegirlnicole) April 3, 2024

rod wave really is gonna be gone till november 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — DAVS ★ (@davsdgaf) April 3, 2024

Rod Wave in jail? I can’t breathe 💔 — Chef Parlay💗 (@1snowg) April 3, 2024

Notably, Wave has rapped about prison quite a bit in his songs, whether it be himself or family members being behind bars. On 2018’s “Red Light,” he crooned, “Alone in my jail cell, I remember/ Alone in my jail cell, one cold December/ I hit my knees and prayed for better days.”

Meanwhile, 2023’s “Rap Beef” contained lyrics like, “They want n**gas in a cell, they don’t want you to win/ They post when I go to jail, not when I give back to the kids.”

It’s worth mentioning the “Cuban Links” hitmaker was previously arrested in his hometown of St. Petersburg, FL in 2022 on a felony charge of battery by strangulation, which was later dropped. He allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s home and choked her.

In 2023, Wave put out his fourth studio album, Nostalgia. It spanned 18 songs with guest appearances from Sadie Jean, 21 Savage, and Wet. Standout tracks included “Long Journey,” “Turks & Caicos,” and “Boyz Don’t Cry,” among others.

The Florida native embarked on his “Nostalgia Tour” later that year. Ari Lennox, Eelmatic, and Toosii joined him as supporting acts. The cross-country trek made stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Charlotte, and more.