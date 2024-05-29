Kehlani

Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images

Kehlani Announces Release Date For Highly Anticipated Single "Next 2 U"

By Malcolm Trapp
  05.29.2024

Kehlani’s “Next 2 U” is expected to hit streaming services this Friday (May 31). The singer announced the upcoming single today (May 29), along with its cover, which was photographed by Israel Riqueros — whom most may know for his work with NAV, ASAP Rocky, and Destroy Lonely.

Coinciding with the imminent release, the 29-year-old musician also unveiled merchandise designed by Mjalli. All the proceeds will be distributed among Palestinian, Congolese, and Sudanese families in partnership with Operation Olive Branch. 

Kehlani’s decision to work with the grassroots collective aligned with their recent call to action for more artists to speak up about the Israel-Hamas war in Palestine. “I don’t got it no more. I just don’t. I tried hella ways to cope, and it doesn’t exist, and that’s okay,” they wrote on Instagram on Monday (May 27). “Nobody should know how to cope right now. I tried to drop some music and get my mind back right, [and] my focus back, and the rage is just EXTREMELY prevalent.”

 

Kehlani teased an excerpt of “Next 2 U” on her socials earlier this month: “You’re more than the sun, you’re why the sun beams/ Your love is high, wide like a river/ And if I die, I already fell in love with her/ Oh, I know what it’s like to feel like I’m dyin’ in peace.”

The forthcoming track will follow April’s “After Hours.” The Amber Park-directed visuals, filmed at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, have over 3 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. During the high-energy clip, the artist and their crew pull up for a round of drinks before breaking into choreography.

Both songs are expected to appear on Kehlani’s fourth studio album, Crash. Their previous body of work, 2022’s blue water road, notably contained features from Justin Bieber, Blxst, and Syd, among others.

 

