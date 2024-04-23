Interest Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images 5 Taurus Singers To Keep On Your Radar: Chris Brown, Kehlani And More / 04.23.2024

Taurus, the second sign of the zodiac, is deeply influenced by its ruling planet Venus, which governs love, beauty and art. Symbolized by a bull, Tauruses have a natural affinity for the arts, especially music, in which they often express deep emotional and sensual traits such as being hedonistic, gentle, relaxed, stubborn and earthy, among other things.

Artists born under the Earth sign, including Chris Brown and Victoria Monét, exemplify the sign’s qualities of resilience, loyalty and a desire for deeply felt expression. Their work highlights the strong influence of the zodiac in shaping their careers and the sound of modern R&B.

In honor of Taurus’ ruling, Rap-Up rounded up a list of five R&B singers born between April 20 and May 20 who exemplify the astrology sign. Peep the singers below.

1. Chris Brown

“You’ve got me frustrated like a Taurus in the wild,” Brown crooned on 2017’s “Frustrated.” The singer-songwriter, born on May 5, 1989, has produced hit after hit — from “Run It!” to “No Guidance” — with a career that spans over two decades. He boasts the Taurus traits of determination and, at times, stubbornness. Even still, Brown’s influence on the R&B genre is undeniable.

Plus, the singer has a bull tattooed on the back of his head. “[It] represents the Taurus that I am,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “[It’s] strategically placed on the left side of my head in protection of my heart for the love of my goddess.”

2. Kehlani

Kehlani was born on April 24, 1995, making them a Taurus Sun and Pisces Moon. The “Distraction” hitmaker embodies the steadfast and sensuous nature of their earth sign. Their music often explores themes of love (“Nights Like This” and “CRZY”), resilience (“ANTISUMMERLUV” and “Did I”) and self-discovery (“Bright”) with soulful melodies and powerful lyrics to back them up.

“You’re a Taurus, let me feed you / So important, I still need you,” Kehlani sang on “Hate The Club” from 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. On that same album, the Oakland, California native made references to Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio — they’re an R&B star who knows their zodiac signs.

3. Rema

While Rema is arguably one of Afrobeats’ most exciting rising stars, he’s also unarguably delivered several R&B-inspired bops over the years. Among them is “Time N Affection” with fellow Taurus singer C. Breezy. Born on May 1, 2000, the Nigerian artist rose to fame with hits like “Calm Down” and “Soundgasm.”

Rema notably taps into the bull sign’s natural inclination toward sensory and auditory satisfaction. His focus on producing cohesive and memorable songs mirrors Taurus’ dedication to stability and consistency, which ultimately attracts collaborators like Ice Spice and Selena Gomez to his catalog.

4. Victoria Monét

Monét, who was born on May 1, 1989, represents the grounded, yet creative spirit of Taurus. Not only has she released viral records like “On My Mama” and “Moment,” but she’s also penned songs for pop icons like Ariana Grande and Fifth Harmony. Projects like Jaguar and its follow-up, Jaguar II, showcase her strong sense of aesthetics and love for sensuous rhythms, both qualities aligning with her zodiac sign.

“I went through it, being that stubborn Taurus — or determined if you look at it a certain way — not to do anything less than what I came here for,” she told ESSENCE about her destiny of being a performer and not settling for anything less.

5. Luh Kel

Born on May 20, 2002, Luh Kel has certainly kept a low profile relative to his Taurus counterparts since bursting onto the scene with 2019’s “Wrong.” As evidenced by songs like “Y.O.U.” and “Pull Up,” his style combines smooth melodies with heartfelt lyrics, typical of a Taurus’ affinity for sensual and emotionally resonant music. The St. Louis native’s ability to connect deeply with listeners through relatable tracks is a testament to the sign’s influence on his artistic output and groundedness.