Last Thursday (May 23), Travis Scott, Alexander “AE” Edwards, and Southside got into a scuffle at Richie Akiva’s amFAR The Afterparty in Cannes, France. While several details surrounding the incident are still unknown, the music executive spoke about it publicly for the first time on Wednesday (May 29).

When TMZ approached Edwards at Los Angeles International Airport, he initially downplayed the brawl. “It’s all good. Shoutout [to] Southside, that’s my guy. I know he was defending his boy. I don’t got no hard feelings,” the Oakland native explained. “It went how it went. I don’t wanna fight. I didn’t start it, but I’m gonna protect myself and my people.”

Pressed about what triggered the chaos, the 37-year-old declined to provide details and simply stated, “They got the message.” Check out the full interaction below.

Edwards also commented on Cher’s reaction to the brawl. Referencing Future and Metro Boomin’s WE DON’T TRUST YOU song “GTA,” he said, “Like Future says, ‘Whatever I’m with, my b**ch with it too.’ My woman, but the lyrics are the lyrics.” He later confirmed that he and the pop singer are “a happy family.”

The face-off reportedly began after Akiva introduced Scott and Tyga, both exes of Kylie Jenner, in the same sentence, which apparently upset the Houston rapper. Per Entertainment Tonight, “Travis immediately snatched the mic from Richie’s hand and said, ‘No, we’re not doing this.’ Alexander responded, ‘Let him show love.’”

Scott then briefly left the stage and returned with Southside. From there, the 808 Mafia producer allegedly confronted and then pushed Edwards, who returned the favor with a shove of his own. Security guards later intervened to break up the combatants.

When video footage from that night originally surfaced, viewers speculated that Scott and Tyga were the ones fighting. However, the “Taste” hitmaker seemingly stayed behind the DJ booth and refrained from getting involved.