Rap-Up Replay Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Rap-Up Replay: New Music From Future, Metro Boomin, Shaboozey And More / 04.12.2024

After a week filled with mixed opinions following J. Cole’s “Apology Heard Around the World,” music fans were treated to new drops from established stars like Brent Faiyaz, Future and Metro Boomin, Kodak Black, Key Glock and more.

While a few media pundits have teased looming diss tracks from Kendrick Lamar and Drake following the blowback from “Like That,” there is plenty of other heat to keep in rotation until then. Upcoming stars like Hunxho, Anycia, Dreezy, Shaboozey and more have all shared new offerings on DSPs.

Rap-Up Replay is here to help you sort through the release week ahead of the weekend. Below are 10 new drops to stream.

WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU by Future and Metro Boomin

After the massive release of their first 2024 LP, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin are back and setting the world ablaze with their newest melody-infused offering. With features from The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, Lil Baby and J. Cole, the 25-track album is a sequel to their aforementioned cinematic project.

Although the features are hidden on DSPs, fans quickly discovered J. Cole’s assist on “Red Leather,” The Weeknd on multiple tracks, and ASAP Rocky’s guest appearance on “Show of Hands.” Social media users claim that this is Future’s unofficial follow-up to HNDRXX.

Best Time by Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz has always moved to the beat of his own drum. This Wednesday (April 10), he shared a new visual for his Larger Than Life standout “Best Time.” The mini-movie recapped exciting moments from his sold-out international tour. The Y2K-inspired production paired well with the creative direction in the captivating clip.

Let’s Go (Remix) by Key Glock and Young Dolph

Surprisingly, Key Glock unveiled a remix featuring his late cousin and partner in rhyme, Young Dolph. The posthumous guest spot is an emotional yet exciting moment for fans of the Paper Route Empire MVPs. This is the first song to feature both Glock and Dolph since “That’s How,” a highlight from Paper Route Frank, Dolph’s 2022 LP.

BAD WEATHER by Anycia

Following her exciting album announcement, the ATL-bred breakout star shared her newest single, “BAD WEATHER.” The track features hard-hitting production from multiplatinum superproducers Bankroll Got It and JetsonMade. The ’90s-influenced instrumental serves as the perfect soundbed for Anycia’s signature tone, which has made her one of the most talked about rising female emcees in the industry.

A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

Shaboozey’s newest track is an ode to J-Kwon’s classic turn-up anthem “Tipsy.” The country banger follows Shaboozey’s standout performances on Beyoncé’s record-breaking album COWBOY CARTER. Both of the songs he was on with Bey debuted on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Closer To Over by Hunxho

After teasing the noteworthy track on social media, exciting East Atlanta recording artist Hunxho shared his newest official release, “Closer To Over.” The vulnerable rapper spoke directly to his female fans on the bedroom-themed drop. Even after the disarmingly catchy chant, “F**k, fight, fire, then repeat,” he confessed, “It’s over, I’m done reminiscing.”

Stressed Out by Kodak Black

Kodak Black is known for being one of the most outspoken rappers of his generation. Following his recent “Non Believer” drop, the multiplatinum Florida emcee doubled back on “Stressed Out.” The new track allowed Kodak to get some thoughts off his chest in a way that only he could.

B**ch Duh (Remix) by Dreezy Featuring BIA, KenTheMan, and Lakeyah

While Dreezy is known for being one of the most lyrical female emcees, she enlisted three more stars to create the “SHE-Mix” for her newest banger, “B**ch Duh.” Whether it’s Dreezy’s swag, BIA’s flow, KenTheMan’s confidence or Lakeyah’s hunger, the remix is the perfect anthem for women looking to stake their claim in whatever space they decide to.

Have you seen my boyfriend (Freestyle) by ScarLip Featuring Zeddy Will

“Have you seen my boyfriend?” began as a simple TikTok video featuring ScarLip entertaining her fans with a non-musical, faux-desperate cry for the location of her significant other. Now, the new upbeat Zeddy Will-featured track is capitalizing on the social media moment.

Timeless by Byron Juane and Kenyon Dixon

Byron Juane and Kenyon Dixon are the pair that no one knew R&B needed until the release of their romantic record. Juane has been moving up the ranks of the new class of crooners. His “singing in the rain” style of music helped him become one of the most beloved in his generation. With multiple playlist covers and placements across DSPs, his newest track with the Grammy-nominated R&B superstar is a must-listen for lovers across the globe.