News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Roddy Ricch Teases Upcoming Project Possibly Titled 'The Navy Album' / 05.30.2024

Roddy Ricch teased the rollout of his next project on Wednesday (May 29). The Compton rapper uploaded photos of himself in a suit with the caption, “2024 is PERSONAL, not business.”

The musician also hinted at the forthcoming body of work’s title via his Instagram Stories. He shared a post from a fan page that read, “The Navy Album era has begun.” Fellow West Coast artist Symba, frequent collaborator DJ Mustard, Turbo, and others even supported the announcement.

Ricch’s studio debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2019. It housed a number of hit records, including “High Fashion,” “Start wit Me” featuring Gunna, and “The Box.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch

His sophomore effort, LIVE LIFE FAST, came out in 2021. Despite having guest appearances from Lil Baby, Ty Dolla Sign, Takeoff, 21 Savage, and more, the 18-track offering was unable to match the success of Ricch’s previous LP.

“That song [‘late at night’] was such a crazy song that people caught on two to three months later,” he explained to DJ Akademiks during a 2022 interview. “If I would have dropped an album within that [timeframe] and did whatever I did [62,000 album-equivalent units], I would have dropped and I would have been 180,000 up.”

The “Down Below” creator added, “Just because the numbers didn’t align up, or the timing or the plan didn’t really fall the way it was supposed to fall, now n**gas got this different narrative of how they wanna play it, but I know what’s going on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

2022’s Feed Tha Streets III is Ricch’s most recent project. It contained the Lil Durk-assisted “Twin” and “Stop Breathing,” both of which picked up motion on streaming. The mixtape was preceded by The Big 3, released just months before.