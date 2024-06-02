New Music Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To BIA Unloading The Official Audio For Her Cardi B Diss, "SUE MEEE?" / 06.02.2024

After teasing the diss on Instagram Live, BIA has officially released her new track, “SUE MEEE?,” which is aimed at Cardi B. With most of the lyrics staying the same as the teased track, fans have started reacting to the bars on the record.

Starting the track, BIA rapped, “I write all my verses, I can do this s**t for hours/ I be d**ned I let a n**ga f**k a b**ch inside my house/ Your money long and you split that, your n**ga’s saying ‘That’s ours’/ Put her a** in the ground ’til she had to give me my flowers/ I was up in the Bronx, and they said I’m good in the towers.”

Later in the record, she asserted, “All that surgery and how your body looks so mid/ Thought your a** was for the culture, you just tryin’ to ride the wave/ You should be home with your kids ’cause b**ch, you speak like second grade.”

After hearing the record, one fan exclaimed, “’me and all my homegirls hate your [tattoos], we talked about it’ [laughing my a** off] she wanted her Kendrick ‘I hate the way you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress’ moment so bad and failed miserably.”

BIA’s diss track was wack and Cardi doesn’t respect rap so she has to call lawyers and sue… the mop vs the broom pic.twitter.com/Cidy1sQ8Vg — jay ☆ (@MUNCHRIH) June 2, 2024

Someone else said, “Offset or not but going around telling her husband and producers you have a sex tape of Cardi is weird, [I don’t care] if Offset cheats or not, that is revenge porn.” Another commenter explained, “BIA’s diss track was wack, and Cardi doesn’t respect rap, so she has to call lawyers and sue… the mop versus the broom.”

While the bars on BIA’s track received very few positive comments, fans are more displeased with the idea that Cardi B would attempt to sue her rather than rap back.

Cardi B did not enjoy the record. After previewing it online, she took to her Instagram Live to say, “I’m so appalled at the fact that she thinks that I’m copying her or that I’m stealing from her because there’s nothing that she does that I like. I don’t like her music. I don’t like her style. I don’t like how she look. I don’t like nothing about her. I don’t even see the b**ch.”