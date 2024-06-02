News Johnny Nunez/BET / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Snoop Dogg Addresses The Beef Between Kendrick Lamar And Drake / 06.02.2024

While Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef has seemingly cooled down, fans are still analyzing multiple layers of the action. Snoop Dogg recently spoke with “Entertainment Tonight” to discuss his thoughts.

When he asked about Drake’s use of an AI version of his voice, the Long Beach rapper explained, “The only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout-out for raising the bar as far as lyricism.”

Later in his rather diplomatic response, Snoop proclaimed, “As far as song making, the writing has been up since the confrontation or whatever you call whatever. Those are both of my nephews, and that’s personal business. I don’t get into personal business. As far as the genre and the rap game, they made you rap again. You can’t just mumble your way through songs anymore.”

Drake ruffled many feathers following the release of his now-deleted track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Featuring bars from AI-generated versions of Tupac and Snoop Dogg, the song was a strategic chess move from the Canadian rapper.

On the song, Tupac’s AI voice rapped, “Kendrick, we need ya’, the West Coast savior/ Engraving your name in some Hip Hop history/ If you deal with this viciously/ You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

Shortly after, the diss continued, “Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me/ Heard it on ‘The Budden Podcast,’ it’s gotta be true/ They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive/ And a n**ga under 5-foot-5, so it’s gotta be you.”

An AI-generated voice of Snoop Dogg then rapped, “Nephew, what the f**k you really ’bout to do?/ We passed you the torch at the House of Blues/ And now you got to do some dirty work, you know how to move, right? Right?”

Tupac’s brother was unhappy with Drake’s use of Pac’s likeness.