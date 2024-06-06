News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Praises Photographer David LaChapelle While Defending 'Y2K' Cover Criticism / 06.06.2024

Ice Spice wants the world to realize that she’s more calculated than she lets on. On Thursday (June 6), the “Deli” hitmaker responded to criticism regarding the cover for Y2K, her debut album that drops on July 26.

The artwork, photographed by David LaChapelle, saw the project’s title placed on a trash can, a choice that prompted debate among fans. Responding to the negativity, Ice uploaded a Polaroid of herself with the renowned artist along with a PSA on Twitter.

“David LaChapelle is Y2K! [He’s so] sweet [and] legendary. He didn’t even charge me [because] he f**ks [with] a real b**tch,” the Bronx musician wrote. “Thank [you] for all the incredible art you’ve put out through the years. This cover means everything to me [and] yes, ‘Y2K’ was placed on the trash can on purpose. Can [you] guess why?”

David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn’t even charge me cus he fucks wit a real bitch💋thank U for all the incredible art you’ve put out through the years this cover means everything to me ❤️ & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why? pic.twitter.com/43GqNFePTw — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) June 6, 2024

For anyone unfamiliar with LaChapelle, he previously shot the front and back design of Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD. The Connecticut native is also responsible for the iconic photos of Tupac Shakur washing himself in a bathtub.

On Wednesday (June 5), Ice announced the details of her first global trek, which kicks off in Denmark on July 4. The “Y2K! World Tour” boasts a handful of shows and festival dates in Poland, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and more. Meanwhile, the North American leg is expected to begin on July 30 in Washington, D.C., with fellow New York rapper Cash Cobain set to join as a supporting act.

The pair will eventually make stops in Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Miami Beach on Aug. 31. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday (June 7) at 10 a.m. local time.

Attendees will likely get to see Ice perform “Think U The S**t (Fart)” and “Gimmie A Light,” which dropped in January and May, respectively.