News Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Image Ice Spice's "Think U The S**t? (Fart)" Sparks Speculation Over Who It's About / 01.26.2024

Ice Spice debuted her new single “Think U The S**t (Fart)” today (Jan. 26) after teasing the track for weeks on end.

The song saw the rapper confidently dismissing her rivals with lyrics like, “Think you the s**t, b**ch? You not even the fart,” and “I be going hard/ I’m breaking they hearts, like/ B**ches be quick, but I’m quicker/ B**ches be thick, but I’m thicker/ She could be rich, but I’m richer.”

The release was preceded by Ice sharing the record’s artwork on Thursday (Jan. 25). However, “Think U The S**t (Fart)” also generated buzz for possibly targeting Latto. Fans interpreted lyrics such as “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up” as veiled references to Latto’s viral hit “Put It On Da Floor.”

Their perceived feud was linked to the ongoing back-and-forth between Latto and Nicki Minaj, with whom Ice collaborated on 2023’s “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.” Check out the track below.

“Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” marked Ice’s first release of the year, following her collaboration with Rema on “Pretty Girl” and Like..? (Deluxe). The latter included “Deli,” “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay and “Butterfly Ku.” She also teamed up with Taylor Swift for the remix of “Karma.”

Notably, Ice’s new record arrived amid a lawsuit accusing her of copyright infringement for her song “In Ha Mood.” The lawsuit, filed by Brooklyn rapper Duval “D.Chamberz” Chamberlain and Bronx-based sound engineer Kenley “Kass the Producer” Carmenate, alleged that she and her producer RIOTUSA copied their “In That Mood” without permission or proper credit.

On Monday (Jan. 22), Ice also shut down pregnancy rumors. Fans thought they observed a baby bump in a photo showing her waist. However, she responded, “Nobody pregnant, n**gas just [fat].”