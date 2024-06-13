News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Calls Fans "F**kin' Pedophiles" For Asking To See Her Kids / 06.13.2024

Sexyy Red issued a PSA following inquiries about her children‘s whereabouts in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday (June 12) night. While recovering from her recent boob job, the artist addressed fans with a clear message about her family’s privacy.

“Why [are] y’all worried about my kids? They [are] right here. [They’re] cool. [They’re] fed. [They’re] good,” she stated in a video. “Go have some kids and worry about them dirty a** b**ches.”

However, the explicit language used in her response didn’t sit well with her young son, Chuckie, who was born in 2020. He interjected, asking his mother to refrain from using profanity. “Okay, I’m sorry,” she replied before saying, “But they be pissing me off. My kids [are] right here. They [are] always with me.”

She also addressed the public’s curiosity about her personal affairs. “You don’t know me,” the musician shared. “Y’all be too invested in these celebrity lives. That’s just so crazy to me. I feel like that’s some pervert a** s**t. Why do you wanna see my kids, b**ch? You f**kin’ pedophile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

In a follow-up on her Instagram Stories, Red apologized to Chuckie for her language. “I’m sorry. You want me to stop saying bad words?” she asked, to which the young boy politely requested she do so. Despite her son’s plea, the “SkeeYee” creator half-jokingly defended her choice of words: “But bad words are fun to f**kin’ say. You know what the f**k I’m sayin’?”

Red welcomed her second child earlier in 2024. In February, she made a nod to her pregnancy during Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” music video.

The St. Louis star’s “Pound Town 2” collaborator, Nicki Minaj, has taken a similar approach to her son’s privacy. Although he’s made quite a few public appearances since being born in 2020, fans only know him as Papa Bear, with the New York rapper having yet to reveal his real name.