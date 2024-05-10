Interest Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images 9 Rappers Who Prove Motherhood Doesn't Mean Sacrificing A Successful Career / 05.10.2024

In Hip Hop, female rappers have historically faced pressures to hide or downplay their roles as mothers to preserve their careers. The notion stemmed from longstanding industry fears that motherhood could dilute an artist’s appeal or focus.

However, the last decade has marked a major cultural shift — especially as fans’ favorite MCs reach a stage in life in which starting families becomes a priority. Artists such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and City Girls’ Yung Miami have embraced motherhood and incorporated it into their online personas, public appearances and music. The change is evident in how musicians use major media moments and performances to celebrate their pregnancies, transforming what was once viewed as a career liability into a facet of their identity and brand.

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Rap-Up compiled a list of nine women in Hip Hop who prove that you don’t have to sacrifice a career to be a mom. Check them out below.

1. Nicki Minaj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Minaj has been saying, “All these b**ches is my sons” since early on in her career, but she gave birth for the first time on Sept. 30, 2020. The rapper welcomed a boy with husband Kenneth Petty, whom the musician met in high school.

Despite sharing screen time with her son on social media, the Pink Friday artist has kept most details about him under wraps. She introduced fans to her child via his nickname, Papa Bear, and has yet to reveal his real moniker.

2. Sexyy Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

Sexyy Red may be known for provocative tracks like “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town,” but she’s also a mother. The St. Louis rapper welcomed her firstborn, a boy named Chuckie, in 2020. Red shares the kid with her high school sweetheart. Although she hasn’t revealed much about her baby daddy, she has dedicated 2023’s “Free My N**ga” to him.

The “Get It Sexyy” artist gave birth to her second child this past February. Red attempted to keep the pregnancy a secret for as long as possible — even hiding it through her supporting role on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” She explained the reasoning to Billboard: “I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep.”

3. Cardi B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Cardi B and Offset share two children, Kulture Kiari and Wave Set Cephus. Their daughter, who is the eldest, was born on July 10, 2018. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker broke the news via Instagram by sharing her nude maternity photos, just weeks after revealing she and the Migos rapper secretly tied the knot the year before. Notably, Kulture arrived at a busy time in Cardi B’s life — she was still promoting her now RIAA-certified four-times platinum debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Three years later, the Bronx native revealed she was pregnant with her second kid at the 2021 BET Awards. She performed “Type S**t” alongside the Migos, wearing a custom jumpsuit from Dolce & Gabbana that showed off her baby bump. Even though Wave was born on Sept. 4, 2021, Cardi and Offset didn’t reveal his name or face until the following year.

4. Iggy Azalea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

In 2020, Iggy Azalea quietly welcomed her first child, Onyx. She announced his arrival months after giving birth, via Instagram. The Australian rapper shares the boy with Playboi Carti, whom she met while touring overseas.

Although Azalea and Carti haven’t always been on the best terms, he described her as the “best mother in the world” during a 2022 interview with XXL. “She’s a great mom. I love her to death,” the “Meh” artist said.

5. Rico Nasty

Having a child while in her senior year of high school, Rico Nasty balanced motherhood and having a career before her breakout hit, “Smack A B**ch.” She had her son, Cameron, at the age of 18. However, his father, Brandon, tragically passed away due to an asthma attack before his birth. The mother-son duo has done some pretty fun things to date, including starring in a campaign for the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty.

“If anything, having a child really shows you people do childish things. Not everybody is f**king perfect. People make mistakes,” Nasty told Billboard when reflecting on what motherhood has taught her. “People say mistakes. I remember the first time he ever cursed.”

6. Yung Miami

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin V. Thompson (@mrsrobinv)

When she’s not dropping bars or taking over the podcast scene with “Caresha Please,” you’ll likely find Yung Miami cozied up with her two children. She shares her firstborn, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., with her late ex, Jai Wiggins. The “CFWM” artist also has a daughter with Southside, named Summer Miami Luellen.

Despite her City Girl persona, Yung Miami made it clear she’s a protective parent during a sit down with “The Jason Lee Show” in 2023: “I want her raised totally different. I don’t even want her to see the light of day like that. Like, I just really want her to be level-headed, a school girl and just on a whole other wave.”

7. Monaleo

Monaleo shared the joyous news of her first child arriving in May 2023. Opting for an in-home birth, she went through a two-day labor with the help of her boyfriend and son’s father, Stunna 4 Vegas. It’s also worth mentioning that the El Paso, Texas native released her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, just days after giving birth.

8. Kash Doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kash Doll (@kashdoll)

In 2022, Kash Doll had her first child, Kashton; Only two years later, she announced that she was expecting another with fellow Detroit native and rapper Tracy T. The “Ice Me Out” creator broke the news on her 32nd birthday: “I’m so grateful and blessed to [be] in the position I’m in. I wouldn’t trade my hand with no one!”

9. LightSkinKeisha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigBankBeisha 🏦 (@lightskinkeisha)

LightSkinKeisha is a relatively new mom compared to the other artists on this list. She and her longtime partner, Coca Vango, announced the birth of Amin this past February, marking the “Ride Good” artist’s first and Vango’s second child.

“We are incredibly obsessed with our son; he’s everything we prayed for,” LightSkinKeisha shared with PEOPLE. “My pregnancy went smoothly, thanks to my husband’s support for an easy, stress-free experience. It went by quickly, and now he’s here, live and direct.”