News Screenshot of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video Social Media Reacts To Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" Video Starring Sexyy Red And SZA / 02.15.2024

Drake released a self-directed video for “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

The visuals started with the Toronto native celebrating his move “out the hood” before transitioning into Red having her baby. In the six-minute clip, SZA could also be seen reacting to Drake recording the “Pound Town” rapper after her water broke. The singer said, “Are you f**king dumb? Can you stop? We have to go.”

The rest of the video was shot at the hospital and ended with real-life footage of Red after giving birth. Check it out below.

“Rich Baby Daddy” originally appeared on Drake’s For All The Dogs in October 2023. It peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked the artist’s first in-studio collaboration with Red. Meanwhile, he and SZA previously teamed up for the pre-release single “Slime You Out.”

On social media, one user joked, “It’s official! Drake is confirmed to be Sexyy [Red’s] third baby daddy.” Another commented, “SZA, Drake, and Sexyy Red are SO unserious for their music video.” Check out more reactions below.

sza , drake and sexyy red are SOOO unserious for their music video 😭😭😭 — sofi (@sofeuuuu) February 15, 2024

Why so many ppl bothered by Drake and Sexyy Red video 🤔I thought it was cute and creative …it definitely doesn’t set us back 100 years as I read on another tweet 🤦🏻‍♀️ — 🪬Affirmationbae🪬 (@affirmationbae1) February 15, 2024

That Drake Sexyy Red and SZA video iconic to me 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — BERET ZAY 👨🏽‍🎨 (@Isaiah_Jaay) February 15, 2024

The fact that sexyy red water broke while shooting rich baby daddy is crazy bra like the timing is so crazy 😭😭 — 🧎‍♂️ (@yslriico) February 15, 2024

Earlier this year, Red told Billboard about the difficulties of hiding her pregnancy while on the road. She embarked on Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” in August 2023 before headlining her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour,” where it became more obvious that she was expecting a child.

“Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she stated. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

The musician continued, “Being pregnant is stressful; it wears your body down. I was tired, but I tried to hide it as much as you possibly could. I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep. Just go home and be with my son and my family. That’s the reason I was hiding.”