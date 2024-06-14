News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Models The Tote Bag For Marc Jacobs' 40-Year Anniversary / 06.14.2024

Earlier in the week, Marc Jacobs celebrated its 40th anniversary with the launch of an exclusive tote bag designed by fashion designer Stephen Sprouse. On Friday (June 14), the label shared campaign photos featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

In the imagery, the Philadelphia rapper wore a sleeveless top, oversized shorts and rain boots from Jacobs’ ready-to-wear collection. Notably, it was styled by Alastair McKimm — whose work includes North West and PinkPantheress — and shot by Nick Newbold.

Some of the poses caught flack online. “Uzi, give JT her purse back,” read one of several disrespectful comments on the shoot. However, the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker garnered tons of praise as well, with one person stating, “[Not going to lie], [they] did so good in [their] photoshoot [that they] made me actually like the bag.”

Another person highlighted, “The masculinity comments are weird. Men used to wear crop tops and shoes with heels in the ‘70s. I guess there was an agenda to end Black masculinity then, too.”

Jacobs introduced the tote bag in 2019, and since then, it’s been spotted on celebrities like Kendall Jenner, SZA and Kim Kardashian, among others. It’s a carryall with a chunky top zip closure, complemented by the choice of either a leather top handle or adjustable leather straps.

“I wanted to use Stephen’s graffiti because it meant something to me. Stephen as an artist; Stephen as a New York figure. It had the credibility of [the] street, but also the style of somebody who was a fashion designer,” Jacobs said of his collaboration with Sprouse.

On the music side, Uzi delivered Pink Tape in 2023. It boasted features from Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and more. “Endless Fashion,” “Flooded The Face” and “Mama, I’m Sorry” were among some of the standout cuts. The Grammy nominee teased Luv Is Rage 3 shortly after Pink Tape‘s release, with no launch date confirmed yet.