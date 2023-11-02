PinkPantheress and Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images

PinkPantheress Reveals How She Accidently Missed A Kendrick Lamar Studio Session

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.02.2023

PinkPantheress may be ascending the charts, but she disclosed a missed opportunity with Kendrick Lamar that still stings. 

In an interview with i-D published today (Nov. 2), the “Pain” singer expressed regret over an ill-timed cinema date to watch Nightcrawler in 2014. Distracted by the film, she had her phone on silent, unknowingly ignoring a text from Lamar to join him in the studio. “Oh f**k, I can’t even think about it,” she admitted.

Despite the missed connection with Lamar, PinkPantheress’ career hasn’t suffered. Her recent endeavors include a SKIMS ad campaign and her track “Angel” landing on the Barbie soundtrack. Meanwhile, “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with Ice Spice propelled her into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by i-D (@i_d)

Speaking on the collaboration, PinkPantheress told ELLE, “It’s crazy, I think. Being from the U.K., you forget that you are able to do things like chart in the U.S. And, I think, when that song came about, the first one [the original version of ‘Boy’s a Liar’], or even when I was writing it in my room and making the TikTok about it, whatever, I didn’t expect it to go this far at all. I’m one of those artists where I feel like I don’t really ever think about the success of a song because I’m just so interested in putting out something that I’m happy with. So, it was a pleasant surprise. I’m just really happy about it. I’m still really, really happy about it.”

PinkPantheress is slated to begin her “The Capable of Love Tour” in 2024. It’ll kick off in Dublin on Feb. 20, with subsequent stops in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. She’ll wrap up the show run on Mar. 1 in Berlin. The songstress will also open for Olivia Rodrigo on select dates of the “Guts World Tour” starting in July.

