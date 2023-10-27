News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Says They Can "Genuinely Smile" After Releasing Final Album / 10.27.2023

During the Chicago stop of their “Pink Tape Tour” on Monday (Oct. 23), Lil Uzi Vert revealed plans to retire from music. In a series of Instagram Stories shared to the rapper’s account last night (Oct. 26), they affirmed that the announcement wasn’t a hoax.

They posted, “This time, I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians ever. My last album will definitely help you remember who is the one. Thank you again.”

“Why not stop now? Because business doesn’t work like that. I have one more album [to] turn in. After that, I finally can genuinely smile,” a separate Story read. “I’ve been judged from day [one]. I never respond [to] negativity. I have a [talent], but I also have a heart, and have been holding in a lot… I’m not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE.”

The announcement came months after the release of Uzi’s groundbreaking Pink Tape. Featuring collaborations with Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, and Don Toliver, the 26-track project marked a genre-bending blend of rap, rock, and electronic influences. Leading with the double-platinum single “Just Wanna Rock,” it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 167,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Uzi revealed that their fourth LP, Luv is Rage 3, will likely be the final body of work they put out. Previous claims of retirement never materialized, but the emotional weight behind the Philadelphia native’s latest declaration gave pause to fans.

The “Endless Fashion” artist’s relationship with the music industry is complex. In a GQ interview, they described their place within rap culture. “I’m not really the outcast, even though I take on the outcast aesthetic,” Uzi explained. “I’m more of the class clown. Some days people will really like me. And then some days I get on they nerves.”