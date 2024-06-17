Tinashe

Tinashe Announces 'Match My Freak' EP In Promotion Of Her Viral Track "Nasty"

By Malcolm Trapp
  06.17.2024

Tinashe’s “Nasty” has been all over the internet lately, and what better way to capitalize on the moment than dropping an EP? On Monday (June 17), the singer announced that Match My Freak would be hitting streaming services at midnight (June 18).

The body of work is expected to include remixes of the viral track, with Jane Remover, OG Ron C, and DJ Candlestick lending help — the latter two worked on a ChopNotSlop edit.

“Nasty” came out in April as a loose single to accompany her dual performances at 2024’s Coachella. The accompanying visuals have over 7.6 million YouTube views to date, while the record itself made its Billboard Hot 100 debut in mid-June. Notably, it marked Tinashe’s first time on the chart as a lead artist since 2014’s “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q.

Other celebrities have also been enjoying the song. For example, Janet Jackson flipped “Nasty” with her 1986 single of the same name at a concert, to which Tinashe responded, “Woah.” Meanwhile, Beyoncé used the record’s soundbite on her Instagram Stories while promoting CÉCRED.

“I noticed a difference almost immediately because I started getting hit up by my peers, and I feel like people see my content all the time, but it’s very rare I’ll get a DM from Meghan Trainor being like, ‘I love that song,’ or Kehlani, or Tyla,” the Joyride creator told Variety. “There was a group of people within the first week that I dropped it that were messaging me being like, ‘That’s that s**t.’ So to me, I was like, ‘OK, this is different. Unusual.’”

In 2023, Tinashe graced fans with BB/ANG3L. Spanning seven tracks, it included surefire cuts like “Talk To Me Nice,” “None Of My Business,” and “Needs.” She’s working on a second installment titled BB/ANG3L PT. 2: QUANTUM BABY, which is slated to come out later in the year.

