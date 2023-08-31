News Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Tinashe Reveals Release Date And Tracklist For Upcoming Album 'BB/ANG3L' / 08.31.2023

Today (Aug. 31), Tinashe announced the release date for her upcoming album titled BB/ANG3L. The LP is preceded by singles like “Talk To Me Nice” and “Needs.” To date, both records have accumulated a collective amount of 2.5 million views on YouTube for their visual companions.

BB/ANG3L will serve as a follow-up to the LA-based singer’s 333, which dropped in 2021. The latter was released independently with 16 songs, including features from Jeremih, Buddy, Kaash Paige, Quiet Child, and more. She later updated the body of work with four more tunes as a part of the deluxe edition.

Check out the tracklist below.

In an interview with Dazed, Tinashe shared the creative process behind the full-length release’s name. She stated, “I was really inspired by screen names and avatars, and how we’re able to create our own personas online. We’re able to name ourselves in that way and take control of our identity. I wanted to create something similar to a screen name, or some type of tag that I could put on this era that would represent the persona or the energy that I was embodying for this particular project.”

In addition to the LP, the musician announced that she would be going on tour with Shygirl. Kicking off on Oct. 28 at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, the pair will make stops in Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and San Francisco, among others.

Regarding their working relationship, the “Pasadena” artist offered more insights. She revealed, “We played a show together. She opened for me in New York last year at LadyLand Festival. It was so sick. I saw part of her set, she saw part of my set. We said hello and became friends. Even prior to that, I had been a fan of her music and posted it on TikTok and she reposted it. So we’ve been fans of each other’s music. Then we met at the show, collaborated on her album on the ‘Heaven’ remix, and kind of kept going from there.”