Tinashe Says She's Open To Reconciling With Chris Brown After "Embarrassing" Controversy / 09.21.2023

Tinashe recently made headlines after a clip went viral of her speaking about R. Kelly and Chris Brown. During an interview with Zach Sang on Sept. 12, she said her former label, RCA Records, made her work with the pair. Although the two artists were more popular than her at the time, she said she felt “embarrassed” by the R. Kelly collab and wasn’t fully on board to work with Breezy either.

“You think I wanted to [do the collaborations]?” Tinashe started. “I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind. I forget that that [song] exists. That’s so embarrassing. That is so unreal that I have a song with R. Kelly.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, she opened up about not having much control. “Especially when it comes to singles, for example, that song with Chris [Brown] was a song that we all wanted it to be this big moment… So I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support.’ And [Chris] was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time,” Tinashe recalled.

Once Brown caught wind of the video, he fired back. The “No Guidance” singer commented, “Name five Tinashe songs or die… Everybody dead.”

Today (Sept. 21), the Lexington native gave her side of the story to TMZ. She felt like things got out of hand. “I think he didn’t actually watch the full video, but it is what it is. It’s fine, it’s all good. [We’re] focused on the future. I would talk to him if he wants to reach out. It’s all love,” she said.

Both Brown and Kelly faced legal issues related to their treatment of women. The former was accused of assault on several instances, while Kelly is currently in prison for multiple crimes, including child pornography.

Meanwhile, Tinashe released her latest project titled BB/ANG3L on Sept. 8. The seven-song LP contained standout cuts like “Treason,” “Talk To Me Nice,” and “Needs.”