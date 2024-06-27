New Music Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Normani Discusses The Weight Lifted Off Her Shoulders After Releasing 'DOPAMINE' / 06.27.2024

Normani liberated her debut studio album, DOPAMINE, in mid-June after several years of anticipation. On Thursday (June 27), the songstress appeared on the “Zach Sang Show,” where she opened up about the sense of relief and joy she feels now that the LP is out.

“I have gratitude. Like I said, I’m still processing my feelings but more than anything, I’m so glad the weight is lifted. I feel like I can be present. I feel like I can live as opposed to feeling like I’m surviving and trying to fight to keep my head above water,” the “Candy Paint” artist said. “That gets exhausting, so I’m in a much better place.”

DOPAMINE spanned 13 tracks, including pre-release offerings like “1:59” featuring Gunna and the Cardi B-assisted “Wild Side.” Additional guest appearances included James Blake and Starrah. It’s also worth noting that Victoria Monét co-wrote the standout cut “Insomnia,” which was inspired by Brandy’s “A Capella (Something’s Missing).”

Later in her interview with Sang, Normani briefly discussed what she has planned for the future, particularly her sophomore effort. “I can’t wait, especially knowing what I know now,” the musician stated. “I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a much more enjoyable project. That’s my goal.”

The Atlanta-born singer’s debut LP was partially delayed due to her mother’s breast cancer resurfacing after 19 years in remission during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her father was also diagnosed with cancer just a year later.

“When my parents got sick, I didn’t have the mental capacity to even try to be creative, but I pushed myself anyway,” Normani detailed in her cover story with Dazed. “If it weren’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have, but I know it’s what got them through such a tough time — they needed to see me persevere and push through and continue to move forward.”