In a historic moment for the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday (June 27). The decision made him and LeBron James the first father-son duo to play in the league simultaneously.

The draft pick was announced during a family gathering in New York City, where LeBron, his wife Savannah, son Bryce, and mother Gloria James watched. Bronny and the NBA later confirmed the news with a shared Instagram post, where fans and other celebrities showed their support.

“Getting your son drafted to your team is every father’s dream,” said one commenter. Michael B. Jordan and DDG left fire emojis underneath the banner, with the latter adding, “HARD!” Someone else stated, “Bron getting his son a ring his first year is the ultimate passing of the torch and [a] great way to go into retirement.”

King Combs, MadeinTYO, 2Rare, and Deestroying were among the others to leave replies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

Rob Pelinka, Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations, remarked on the situation. “In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court, and that feels like something that could be magical,” Pelinka said. The executive also acknowledged LeBron’s upcoming decision regarding his free agency: “If it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.”

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game during his college career at USC. Unfortunately, his season was cut short by a cardiac arrest incident and subsequent surgery for a congenital heart defect.

The point guard declared for the NBA Draft while retaining college eligibility in April. “He has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know. But as his family, we’re going to support whatever he does,” LeBron reacted.