Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Insensitive "Quarter To Three" Joke / 07.01.2024

Megan Thee Stallion joined Shannon Sharpe for the “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Monday (July 1). The Houston phenomenon sat down with the former NFL star to discuss her new album, paying for features and wanting to collaborate with Billie Eilish, among other topics. During their conversation, she received a much-deserved apology.

“I always wanted to sit down and talk with you, but I didn’t know if that was going to be possible [after my comments],” Sharpe stated while referencing previous remarks he made on “Nightcap” in November 2023. He continued, “I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would’ve been just as funny had I left you out of it. So, for any unwanted attention, harm, shame or embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I want to say, as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

Megan responded, “I appreciate that.” The pair later toasted the occasion with a shot of Le Portier, Sharpe’s luxury cognac.

In Sharpe‘s appearance on “Nightcap,” co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson asked him whether he’d enter a relationship with the “HISS” artist. He responded, “I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three.”

The former sports commentator continued, “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously. That’s all I got, Ocho. You better stop playing. I’d have her opening up like saloon doors… You know my walk [is] a little off right now, but I still do something a little here and there.”

Sharpe’s statements have landed him in hot water on numerous occasions. For instance, during a conversation with Saweetie, he referred to the rapper as “the one that used to date Quavo.” She hit back by sharing her long list of accomplishments, including partnering with MAC Cosmetics and McDonald’s.

Elsewhere, in his sit-down with Megan, the pair spoke about her upcoming tequila brand and how Beyoncé inspired it. “As much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘The next time I see you, you better have your own alcoholic beverage.’ I was like, ‘You know what? You’re right, queen. I am gon’ have my own s**t,’” the rap star explained.