Saweetie Reacts To Shannon Sharpe Calling Her Quavo's Ex: "I Done Broke Some Records" / 02.09.2024

Today (Feb. 9), Saweetie addressed her past relationship with Quavo during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s live event for “Nightcap.”

While introducing the rapper, Sharpe referred to Saweetie as “the one that used to date Quavo,” which prompted clarification. She responded, “Why you do that to me? That’s all I got? You know ‘cause I’m the ‘ICY GRL,’ I was Ms. McDonalds, I had a MAC campaign. I done broke some records.”

When asked about the possibility of rekindling her romance with Quavo, Saweetie stated, “I don’t really spin the block… I don’t have a record of doing that, so no.” The conversation then turned to a Bentley that the Migos rapper gifted her, which he later had repoed.

Saweetie revealed that although she didn’t willingly give up the car, she eventually purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for herself. Quavo’s repossession of the Bentley became public knowledge through lyrics in Migos’ 2021 track “Having Our Way” and subsequent social media posts showcasing the vehicle for sale for nearly $280,000.

The interaction made its way to The Neighborhood Talk, where fans criticized Sharpe for being “messy.” One user wrote, “[He’s] downplaying sis like ‘Back to The Streets’ and ‘Best Friend’ wasn’t a bop with Jhené and Doja! Do some research, Shay Shay. My girl even teaches financial literacy.”

Reality TV personality Claudia Jordan commented, “Not too much on my girl, [Saweetie], Shay Shay! She’s booked, busy and beautiful! Not just someone’s ex!” Another person added, “Anyways, buying somebody something and taking it back is a bit sassy.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Sharpe, Saweetie gave an update on her forthcoming LP, Pretty B**ch Music. “I’m not sure yet,” she said regarding the album’s release date. “[I’ve been working on it for] five years. I’ve been soul-searching, artist-searching… Typically, I like to get the song done and then get the features afterward.”