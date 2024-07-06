News Lionel Hahn / Contributor via Getty Images Russell Wilson Celebrates His 8-Year Anniversary With Ciara In Heartfelt Post / 07.06.2024

Russell Wilson and Ciara have become the poster children for Black Love. Their beautiful public displays of affection and care for their children have led to some significant social media conversations in recent years. And the couple’s anniversary was another fitting opportunity to show the world how much they mean to each other.

In Wilson’s latest post, he exclaimed, “Celebrating eight years of God’s love & grace over us, Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you, Mrs. Wilson, to Heaven & back!”

“Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson! The world is grateful for the lives you lead, the love you share with others, and the role models you are to kids and young adults. Your celebration of God, life, family, and one another is priceless,” one fan responded.

“Wow! How beautiful! I love how Russell includes God first in everything. May God bless this union,” another user exclaimed. “You both complement each other well. Happy Anniversary,” someone else explained.

Ciara recently discussed her relationship with Wilson during a visit to the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in late 2023. “When I saw my honey, my husband, I’d never seen anything like that,” the singer glowed.

Today, Ciara is most notably known for her harmonious relationship with her NFL MVP husband, having beautiful children, and engaging fans on social media. Although they broke up almost ten years ago in 2014, some people still connect her with her former partner, multiplatinum emcee Future. The self-proclaimed “Toxic King” has taken countless shots at CiCi’s current relationship in his music over the years. The latest arrived on Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

“Big dawg status, Bal Harbor. I ball in his mall for my brothers. Goyard bag, tote the cutter. I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” the Atlanta rapper chanted.