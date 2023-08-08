News Momodu Mansaray / Stringer via Getty Images Ciara Announced That She's Expecting Her Third Child With Russell Wilson / 08.08.2023

Today (Aug. 8), Ciara took to Instagram to announce some welcoming family news. In a black-and-white video, the R&B staple’s silhouette revealed her baby bump in a high-neck swimsuit.

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid … You my heart, I’m your rib,” Ciara captioned the clip, referencing lyrics from her new single, “How We Roll.”

This marks the Grammy winner’s third pregnancy with Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos quarterback is the father to her two youngest children. The couple’s family already includes 3-year-old Win and Sienna Princess, 6. Moreover, Ciara is the mother to Future Zahir from her past relationship with rapper Future.

After posting her announcement video, support from celebrities and fans poured in. Ella Mai commented, “Congrats, mama,” and City Girls’ JT stated, “Congratulations, baby.” Elsewhere, Chlöe Bailey, Baby Tate, Winnie Harlow, and more praised the artist.

Behind the scenes, Ciara is reportedly not letting her pregnancy slow her professional hustle. A source told People, “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant.”

Dropping tracks while expecting isn’t new for the musician. During the singer’s pregnancy with her son Win, she shot the music video for “Rooted” in her ninth month. The insider added, “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch.”

Released in collaboration with Chris Brown, “How We Roll” debuted last Friday (Aug. 4). It served as the lead single from Ciara’s forthcoming EP, CiCi, which is set to release on Aug. 18. Watch the visuals below.