News Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Ciara Reflects On Ending Her Relationship With Future In New Interview / 10.07.2023

On Thursday (Oct. 5), Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Ciara visited the “Call Her Daddy” podcast to discuss many topics, including her pregnancy, her husband Russell Wilson, and her past relationship with Future.

Today, Ciara is most notably known for her harmonious relationship with her NFL MVP husband, beautiful children, and engaging clips on social media. Although they broke up almost 10 years ago in 2014, some people still connect her with her former partner, multiplatinum emcee Future.

The self-proclaimed “Toxic King” has taken countless shots at CiCi’s current relationship in his music over the years. Most recently, the “Jumpman” rapper chanted, “Big dawg status, Bal Harbor. I ball in his mall for my brothers. Goyard bag, tote the cutter. I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” on Quavo’s “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

When asked when she knew her relationship with Future was ending, she eloquently stated, “When you’re tired, you’re tired, and we don’t want to be tired all the time.” She continued on to say, “I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full… Like I always say, don’t let anybody waste your time… I don’t care if it’s a relationship, friendship, or business — just don’t let it waste your time. It’s just not worth it. So, those are the things that come to my mind when I process when there’s a pivotal moment in any aspect of my life.”

Later in the interview, she mentioned, “When you have a child, it’s very important to me; it’s no time to play around. I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing? How am I thinking that through?” when discussing how having a child changed her mindset.

Watch a clip from the “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode featuring Ciara below!