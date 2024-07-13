News Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Imag Chris Brown Sends A Clear Message To His Impersonator / 07.13.2024

Chris Brown got pretty heated once he caught wind of an impersonator on social media. After multiple people tagged him in posts by influencer and musician Tigo Fariah, the “Run It” singer expressed that he’d ultimately had enough.

“It’s lame as f**k impersonating me…you look like you missing a chromosome. BE YOU MY NI**A… YOU COULD NEVER BE ME! SO STOP IT BEFORE I SLAP DA S**T OUT YOU,” Brown commented on a post by Fariah.

Naturally, fans had a field day with Brown’s explicit discontent.

“Nah, all seriousness tho, There’s a difference between being a fan and being obsessed with someone so much to the point you’re trying to be him down to the piercings you can’t help what you came out looking like, but you damn sure don’t try to make yourself into a whole other person just because you have similarities in appearance. Find YOURSELF and just be YOU. Don’t half-a** it and just say f**k it. I’m going to be this guy because we look alike. That’s wild,” one user commented.

“Calm down, man! Here in Brazil, we are like that and are already used to your double. If you start a fight with him, you will start a fight with all of us and even with your Brazilian fans,” someone else noted. “Only thing I find funny is that he said he looks like he is missing a chromosome, but THEY LOOK ALIKE,” another added.

Getting spicy on social media isn’t anything new for Brown. Recently, the singer responded to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s outburst on Twitter about featuring an ex-girlfriend in a music video with Jeremih and Bryson Tiller. “N**gas speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract s**t. NAW N**GA, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me,” he wrote.