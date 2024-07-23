News Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images, Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Solange, Meek Mill And More Celebrities Speak Out Against The Violent Murder Of Sonya Massey / 07.23.2024

Illinois State Police publicized body camera footage capturing the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey by an officer on Monday (July 22). The 36-year-old woman dialed 911 to report a suspected intruder outside her home but instead lost her life to the same people meant to protect her.

Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, misconduct and aggravated battery with a firearm. In the 36-minute video, he can be seen yelling from across a counter for Massey to set down a pot of hot water. “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she responded before apologizing and ducking for cover.

Subsequently, Grayson threatened to shoot her before firing his gun several times. The heartwrenching clip was met with public outrage, with many celebrities and law officials also voicing their thoughts on Tuesday (July 23).

Meek Mill wrote via Twitter, “She didn’t even have that pot in her hand if you slow it down!” Former NBA star Nick Young emphasized, “The police shot and killed a [36-year-old] Black lady holding a pot [because] she said. ‘I rebuke you in Jesus’ name’… And we [are] out here playing for [Team USA].”

Solange, who dedicated a cover of Syreeta Wright’s “Black Maybe” to the countless lives lost to police violence, also penned her feelings on the platform. “[The] first words Sonya Massey said at her front door were ‘Don’t hurt me.’ She was told, ‘Why would we hurt you? You called us.’ When have those words meant anything when [you’re] Black and woman in this country?” the songstress questioned.

She continued, “When do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen, in your bedroom, with your babies or on your lawn?” In a White House press release, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Grayson’s actions as “unthinkable and senseless.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to Massey’s family.

She didn’t even have that pot in her hand if you slow it down! https://t.co/pVjRM7BsmE — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 23, 2024

So the police shot and killed an 36 yr old black lady holding a pot bcuz she said I rebuke you in Jesus name..and we out here playing for USA — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) July 23, 2024

first words Sonya Massey said at her front door were “don’t hurt me” she was told “why would we hurt you, you called us” when have those words meant anything when your black and woman in this country when do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen,… — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 23, 2024

Man that video of Sonya Massey just broke my heart man. You can’t even call the cops to your own home to help you, shit is fucking scary. I can’t even imagine how her family is dealing with this right now. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 23, 2024

Sonya Massey was rebuking the demon that was clearly revealing itself to her through that cop. Only a wicked spirit would unleash like that. There was no sign of danger. Only the sick perverted mentality of the cops, imagining danger that’s not present. Low intelligent demons. — Tori Wan Kenobi (@MajestyRia) July 23, 2024

This Sonya Massey story is nuts , rest in peace to that woman!! That shit got me upset — QueenzFlip (@QueenzFlip) July 23, 2024