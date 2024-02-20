News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Solange Reveals Her Latest Obsession With The Tuba: "I’ve Started Writing Music For [It]" / 02.20.2024

It’s been nearly five years since Solange put out her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, in 2019. The 19-song offering contained fan favorites such as “Almeda,” “Binz,” and “Stay Flo,” to mention a few.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published today (Feb. 20), the songstress indirectly gave an update on her next project. When asked what she was obsessed with at the moment, Solange responded, “The tuba.”

“I love it. I’ve started writing music for the tuba, and I am trying to talk myself into releasing it, but I can only imagine the eye rolls from people being like, ‘This b**ch hasn’t made an album,’” she explained. “It sounds like what the gut feels like to me.”

The “Cranes in the Sky” hitmaker added, “There’s a way that it takes up space that you can’t deny, and it also just feels very Black to me.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Solange spoke about the importance of preserving memories. She recalled her and Beyoncé’s childhood photos being taken when she moved homes at the age of 10. From that point, many of the portraits they had came from relatives or those who frequented Tina Knowles’ Headliners Hair Salon in Houston.

“Classic Black sort of scenario: Something happened with the storage, and all of our childhood photos were stolen,” Solange shared. “And so the only pictures or videos I have come from other people: aunts, cousins, people at my mama’s hair salon, other kids’ parents.”

Headliners Hair Salon has been referenced quite a bit lately, especially with the recent launch of Beyoncé’s Cécred. The brand took inspiration from Tina’s tenure as a hairstylist.

During her cover story for ESSENCE, the music icon provided more insight into the family business. She stated, “She was so good and so talented that eventually her clientele outgrew her at-home salon. So, that’s when she opened her first hair salon, Headliners. I remember the early sketches and my mom inviting me to be a part of the design process, even though I was just a youngin’, but that’s my mother.”