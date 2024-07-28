Swae Lee and Kamala Harris

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Montinique Monroe / Stringer via Getty Images

Swae Lee Lands In Hot Water After Urging People Not To Vote For Kamala Harris

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.28.2024

Rae Sremmurd might not be at the peak of their fame anymore, but Swae Lee has kept in the spotlight with hits like “Sunflower” and his chorus on French Montana’s “Unforgettable.” However, staying in public favor can be tricky. And he found that out the hard way on Saturday (July 27).

The “Dance Like No One’s Watching” rapper made headlines after advising people not to vote for Kamala Harris, claiming her proposed policies hurt the Black community.

“Do your research on [Harris’] whole camp,” he wrote on Twitter. “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year. [Joe Biden] sent it to a whole ‘nother country! Those lil’ dollars that come off your checks, they gave it away! Think about that s**t,” Lee added.

“The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got a minimal $200,000. Think about that, but I guess we don’t need the s**t and y’all standing for Kamala,” he continued. “My Black people, she [doesn’t] do nothing but sign off on things against y’all. Voting just [‘cause] you think she’s Black is not going to end in your favor,” Lee concluded. 

Social media quickly chimed in to affirm that Harris is indeed Black, despite Lee’s remarks. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, emigrated from Chennai, India, while the VP’s father hails from Jamaica. 

Some others also questioned whether the musician had been vocal about his political views in the past. “The crazy part is they [have] the most non-influential rappers to be loud and wrong for a check,” one person claimed. “No one is getting their political opinions from Swae Lee. No one. Not even Swae Lee,” another added. See more reactions below.

Harris announced that she was running for the U.S. presidency on July 21, after Joe Biden stepped down from the race. Thus far, she’s gained support from Lizzo, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and others.

News
Kamala Harris
Swae Lee

TRENDING
News

Ice Spice Finally Addresses Her Leaked Text Messages About Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice admitted the leaked messages between her and Baby Storme were real and that ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.25.2024
News

Cardi B Slams Candace Owens For Saying Race Wasn't Involved In Sonya Massey's Death

Cardi B gave Candace Owens a reality check after her comments about the death of ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.25.2024
News

DaBaby Hilariously Responds To Soulja Boy Taking A Jab At Him During B. Simone Rant

After catching wind of the situation, DaBaby simply shared a meme of Soulja Boy from ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.26.2024
News

Drake Fans Urge The Rapper To Make More House Music After "Sideways" And "Healing" Features

After hearing his features on Gordo’s new album, fans want Drake to make another ‘Honestly, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.26.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories