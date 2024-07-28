News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Montinique Monroe / Stringer via Getty Images Swae Lee Lands In Hot Water After Urging People Not To Vote For Kamala Harris / 07.28.2024

Rae Sremmurd might not be at the peak of their fame anymore, but Swae Lee has kept in the spotlight with hits like “Sunflower” and his chorus on French Montana’s “Unforgettable.” However, staying in public favor can be tricky. And he found that out the hard way on Saturday (July 27).

The “Dance Like No One’s Watching” rapper made headlines after advising people not to vote for Kamala Harris, claiming her proposed policies hurt the Black community.

“Do your research on [Harris’] whole camp,” he wrote on Twitter. “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year. [Joe Biden] sent it to a whole ‘nother country! Those lil’ dollars that come off your checks, they gave it away! Think about that s**t,” Lee added.

“The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got a minimal $200,000. Think about that, but I guess we don’t need the s**t and y’all standing for Kamala,” he continued. “My Black people, she [doesn’t] do nothing but sign off on things against y’all. Voting just [‘cause] you think she’s Black is not going to end in your favor,” Lee concluded.

Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that shit — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

The money we sent away every American citizen could’ve got minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the shit 🤷🏽‍♂️ and yall standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black… — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

Social media quickly chimed in to affirm that Harris is indeed Black, despite Lee’s remarks. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, emigrated from Chennai, India, while the VP’s father hails from Jamaica.

Some others also questioned whether the musician had been vocal about his political views in the past. “The crazy part is they [have] the most non-influential rappers to be loud and wrong for a check,” one person claimed. “No one is getting their political opinions from Swae Lee. No one. Not even Swae Lee,” another added. See more reactions below.

Harris announced that she was running for the U.S. presidency on July 21, after Joe Biden stepped down from the race. Thus far, she’s gained support from Lizzo, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and others.

That Swae Lee tweet really aggravated me nigga ain’t said shit about no politics ain’t stood on nothing since 2012 now all of a sudden trying to give political advice man shut up — Afterpay Papi (@Chiefkeith94) July 27, 2024

The crazy part is they be getting the most NON-INFLUENTIAL rappers to be loud and wrong for a check. 🤣 Swae Lee? Mannn get out my face. — Knotta, ESQ. (@Knotta) July 28, 2024

Don’t do that bs now that Swae Lee said don’t vote for kamala. Keep the same energy with the other rappers in politics. — Jayy. (@Runnitupjayy__) July 28, 2024

No one is getting their political opinions from Swae Lee. No one. Not even Swae Lee. — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) July 27, 2024

Yall paying attention to Swae Lee outside of anything but a spiderverse soundtrack, and that’s yall problem. — Timaal Bradford (@timaal_bradford) July 28, 2024