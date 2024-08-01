News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Stars In Nearly Naked Campaign For Lizzo's YITTY / 08.01.2024

Chlöe is the newest face of YITTY’s Nearly Naked collection. The singer and actress modeled key pieces like the Shapewear Scoop Bralette and Convertible Sculpting Shapewear Dress in campaign images shared on Thursday (Aug. 1).

The Nearly Naked line emphasizes YITTY’s commitment to size inclusivity, offering items ranging from XS to 6X. It also introduced moisture-wicking fabrics for enhanced comfort alongside staples such as the brand’s High-Waist Short, Thong Bodysuit, Plunge Bra and High-Waist Brief.

In addition to the photos, Chlöe starred in an ad for the shapewear label. “Being unapologetically me means moving through life fearlessly and acting without a care in the world, not trying to please anyone but myself,” she shared. “What I love most about my body would definitely have to be my curves. I’ve had my curves ever since I was a little girl, and through growth, I’ve learned to appreciate and love them.”

Elsewhere in the clip, the “Have Mercy” creator discussed discovering she had stretch marks for the first time, what inspires her and how comparison can be a thief of self-worth.

“I love YITTY shapewear because it enhances the best parts of ourselves. It doesn’t change who we are; it just makes the best parts shine,” Chlöe expressed, enthusiastic about the partnership, per VIBE. “I especially love the Nearly Naked collection because it hugs all the right places, cinches the waist and makes the booty pop. When I put on my YITTY underneath all my stage outfits, I feel like I’m ready to conquer the world like a superhero.”

YITTY, launched in April 2022 in collaboration with Fabletics and Lizzo, introduced Nearly Naked as one of its debut collections. The brand was inspired by the “Special” singer’s childhood nickname.

As for Chlöe, she is set to release her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, toward the end of 2024. “FYS” and “Boy Bye” are among the project’s teaser singles.