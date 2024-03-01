News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Continues Her Solo Era With "FYS" And Sophomore Album Tease / 03.01.2024

Today (March 1), Chlöe Bailey shared her latest single, “FYS,” which is an abbreviation of “F**k Your Status.” It marked her first standalone release since 2023’s In Pieces.

On the song, she crooned, “F**k your status/ F**k your status, it don’t matter/ Money, cars and the diamonds/ Don’t faze me, I been had it/ F**k your status/ I just, just wanna love you, baby/ What you wanna do?/ You gon’ make me take it to the floor.”

Produced by Go Grizzly, Bongo and Cashmere Brown, the record is expected to appear on Chlöe’s forthcoming sophomore LP. Listen to “FYS” below.

During a TikTok Live on Thursday (Feb. 29) night, Chlöe gave fans insights about the upcoming project. “If I told you [when it comes out], that would be no fun. I have the album title. It is three words… The album is a mixing pot of everything I love musically. I think it’s 14 [tracks]. It’s been 14 [for a while].” She also revealed that there will be four guest appearances on the body of work.

In Pieces was met with critical acclaim upon its debut in 2023. The 14-track offering contained features from Missy Elliott, Chris Brown and Future. It also housed standout cuts like “How Does It Feel,” “Body Do” and “Feel Me Cry.” She subsequently toured the United States, with her “In Pieces Tour” making stops in Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, among other major cities.

“I was really vulnerable, and I was like, ‘This project’s going to be about all types of heartbreak’ — not just with a romantic partner, but heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you,” Chlöe told People about the LP. “Heartbreak within yourself when it’s hard to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘I love you,’ because you haven’t found that self-love yet.”

A Chlöe x Halle album is seemingly on hold for the time being, with the latter announcing the birth of her son in January.