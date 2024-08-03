New Music Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Imag Ye & Ty Dolla Sign Officially Drop 'Vultures 2' / 08.03.2024

Ye & Ty Dolla Sign shared the second installment of their critically acclaimed album, VULTURES.

Though the Yeezy website recently announced that the highly anticipated project would be released on Friday (Aug. 2), true to Ye’s form, the project was released a few hours after midnight on Saturday (Aug. 3). Fans of the artist formerly known as Kanye West know to take his release date announcements with a grain of salt, but after a few months of patient waiting, the 16-track LP has finally arrived.

The roller coaster project enlists stars like Don Toliver, Future, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 070 Shake, and many more. The album also features the first official release from him and Kim Kardashian’s child, Chicago West, alongside their oldest daughter, North West.

Once word spread online that the album was out, fans immediately pressed play and began forming their opinions on the project. “Criticize the album all you want; just don’t complain that a song sounds different than a leak that was never actually released by Ye,”one fan exclaimed.

“After one full listen, it comes off as disjointed and lacking in personality. I didn’t feel like I was listening to an album, but rather ideas, samples, and rough draft songs,” another fan said. The most notable omission from the album was “EVERYBODY,” which has been teased for months, but was presumably left off the tracklist due to issues with sample clearances.

While neither artist has officially discussed the new project, Ty Dolla Sign recently shared a flyer for two listening experiences in Taiwan and Korea in late August. While VULTURES 2 was initially scheduled for March 8, fans have finally been granted the ability to press play on the sequel to the Billboard chart-topping first act, VULTURES 1.

Press play on the new LP below.