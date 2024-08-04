News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images and Mindy Small / Stringer via Getty Images Fans Have Mixed Reactions After Kehlani & Chris Brown Link Up / 08.04.2024

Following her new album Crash and the announcement of her multi-city headlining tour, Kehlani has been on a positive run as of late.

But when a picture of her and Chris Brown surfaced with the caption “Twin,” fans immediately expressed mixed reactions based on their rocky past. Back in 2016, when Kehlani attempted suicide, Brown took to the app formerly known as Twitter to express his feelings on the matter.

“There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing s**t for sympathy so those comments under your pics don’t look so bad,” he exclaimed in an old Twitter post. “I’ll be the biggest piece of [poop emoji]. But ima ride for my homies regardless. KYRIE is probably one of the only good guys left. IDGAF!” he also stated. Fans believed that was insensitive and uncalled for considering his public issues with women.

mind you kehlani tried to end her life and this what he had to say this bitch head on straight?? https://t.co/AmEMkN7yPC pic.twitter.com/pAB43RWbt7 — mercedez (@brbieslu) August 4, 2024

Other fans believe Kehlani is setting a bad example for her fans because she usually speaks up for mental health issues and co-signing someone with Brown’s past is counterproductive to the cause.

“Kehlani clicking down… you can’t support a serial abuser and be an activist,” one fan responded. “Apparently, Chris Brown is the ONLY person in the world who is not allowed to change. he definitely reached out to Kehlani and apologized for what he said in the past; they are cool now. period,” another fan noted.

apparently chris brown is the ONLY person in the world who is not allowed to change. he definitely reached out to kehlani and apologized for what he said in the past and they are cool now. period — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) August 4, 2024

kehlani clicking down… you can’t support a serial abuser and be an activist — aries thee homeau (@wildmegmani) August 4, 2024

“Mind you, Kehlani tried to end her life, and this what he had to say, this bitch head on straight??” another user expressed. While there has been no public display of reconciliation between the two R&B superstars, they have seemingly worked past whatever issues existed before. For Kehlani’s fans, it is hard to see why she would be okay connecting with someone so insensitive towards her at one of her darkest moments.