YSL Co-Founder Claims Gunna Should Have Never Been Labeled a Rat

Since the beginning of the YSL trial, Gunna has been a huge topic of conversation. Most of the chatter stemmed from how people viewed him taking an Alford Plea.

Early Sunday (Aug. 4) morning, YSL Mondo — co-founder of the YSL label — took to his Instagram story to clear the name of the “one of wun” rapper. “I’m man enough to say I should’ve never spoken about the Gunna situation because technically he didn’t rat. He just kinda folded under pressure & should’ve just stayed down with his mans till everything was over cause all the originals know he ain’t did nothing wasn’t even around from the beginning,” Mondo explained.

“He wasn’t going to do no real time regardless I feel bad cause now a n**ga who literally is a real live rat running around the city getting glorified & smiling like he ain’t just send multiple n**gas to jail. I was so mad & hurt at the same time that my brother going through this s**t after he turned a lot of n**gas up,” he claimed in the lengthy message.

“Only reason I start talking about Gunna, but I’m a real n**ga in real life ain’t no mystery in my history I’m not afraid to say when I was wrong. Saying Gunna is a rat was dead a** wrong, but I can’t take anything back. I just have to stand on what I said & take whatever comes with it. No funny s**t, I am glad Gunna out here putting the brand/label on his back,” Mondo concluded.

Since Gunna has been out, he has dealt with multiple artists sending shots at him based on their loyalty to Young Thug. Artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more have all made statements or lyrics distancing themselves from the popular Atlanta emcee. As of late, artists and producers like Offset, Wheezy, and Turbo have been openly supporting his recent works.

Gunna has yet to address Mondo’s statements.