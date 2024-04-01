News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Reacts To "Like That" With Future And Kendrick Lamar Going No. 1 On The Hot 100 Chart / 04.01.2024

Over the weekend, it was announced that Metro Boomin and Future’s joint project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, topped the Billboard 200 chart. Now, the pair not only get to celebrate the LP’s success but also its standout track, “Like That,” which notably featured Kendrick Lamar.

Today (April 1), the publication reported that the trio’s collaboration landed at No. 1 on the Hot 100, trailing behind by Metro and Future’s “Type S**t” with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti at No. 2. Other songs from WE DON’T TRUST YOU, such as “Cinderella,” “We Don’t Trust You” and “Young Metro,” also occupied this week’s Top 10.

The feat served as Future and Lamar’s third time at No. 1 on the aforementioned chart while marking Metro’s first as a recording artist. Per Luminate, “Like That” amassed an impressive 59.6 million streams and 5.6 million radio airplay audience impressions. Additionally, it sold 9,000 within its first week.

“ALL PURELY OFF STREAMS. NO PHYSICALS. NO BUNDLES. JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL,” Metro reacted on Twitter. “THANK YOU!”

JUST GREAT MUSIC AND EMBRACE FROM YOU ALL!! THANK YOU!!!! #WETRUSTYOU 🤝🏾#WEDONTTRUSTTHEM 🚷 https://t.co/CVgaXMS6K4 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 1, 2024

“Like That” securing the lead spot is likely due to Lamar’s clever jabs at Drake and J. Cole in his guest verse. He dished out lyrics like, “F**k sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches” and “’Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.” Both contributed to the massive discourse online last week about whether the Compton rapper’s targets would ever respond.

LeBron James was also spotted warming up to the song on Sunday (March 31) night at the Barclays Center before playing against the Brooklyn Nets. A clip featuring the Los Angeles Lakers player went viral online, amassing over 2,500 retweets. Metro caught wind of it and reacted: “Bro was warming up to ‘Like That,’ then went [nine out of 10] from [the three-point line] and [13 out of 17] for 40 points.”